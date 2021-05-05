Restoration Hardware (RH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Restoration Hardware (RH) closed at $681.16, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day.

RH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RH to post earnings of $4.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 222.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $752.13 million, up 55.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.91 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion, which would represent changes of +17.27% and +18.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.5% lower. RH is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, RH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.13, which means RH is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that RH has a PEG ratio of 2.23 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



RH (RH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.