Restoration Hardware (RH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Restoration Hardware (RH) closed at $596.34, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had gained 29.91% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

RH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RH to post earnings of $4.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 220.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $753.49 million, up 56.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.23 per share and revenue of $3.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.07% and +18.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.37% higher. RH is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RH has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.89 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.16, so we one might conclude that RH is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that RH has a PEG ratio of 1.96 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

