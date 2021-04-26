Restoration Hardware (RH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Restoration Hardware (RH) closed at $688.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had gained 30.04% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.99% in that time.

RH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, RH is projected to report earnings of $4.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 223.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $753.49 million, up 56.03% from the prior-year quarter.

RH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.97 per share and revenue of $3.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.61% and +18.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.13% higher within the past month. RH is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, RH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.05.

We can also see that RH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

