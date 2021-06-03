Restoration Hardware (RH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Restoration Hardware (RH) closed at $611.54, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 8.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75%.

RH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 9, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.14, up 225.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $752.13 million, up 55.75% from the prior-year quarter.

RH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.01 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.84% and +18.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher within the past month. RH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.83, so we one might conclude that RH is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that RH has a PEG ratio of 1.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

