Restoration Hardware put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Restoration Hardware with 2,233 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Nov-24 320 puts and 11/22 weekly 310 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 780 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.78, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on December 12th.

