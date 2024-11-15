Bearish flow noted in Restoration Hardware with 2,233 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Nov-24 320 puts and 11/22 weekly 310 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 780 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.78, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on December 12th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RH:
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- Charter to acquire Liberty Broadband, Spotify reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Restoration Hardware put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Starbucks, Spotify downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Exane downgrades RH to Underperform on growing liquidity concerns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.