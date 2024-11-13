Restoration Hardware put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Restoration Hardware with 1,432 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are Nov-24 310 puts and Nov-24 337.5 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 540 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.80, while ATM IV is up over 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on December 12th.

