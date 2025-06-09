RESTORATION HARDWARE Earnings Preview: Recent $RH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RESTORATION HARDWARE ($RH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $843,306,762 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

RESTORATION HARDWARE Insider Trading Activity

RESTORATION HARDWARE insiders have traded $RH stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERI CHAYA (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $26,084,023 .

. CHRISTINA HARGARTEN (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,280 shares for an estimated $2,361,231 .

. KEITH BELLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $416,427 .

. EDWARD T LEE (SEE REMARKS) sold 600 shares for an estimated $268,037

RESTORATION HARDWARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of RESTORATION HARDWARE stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RESTORATION HARDWARE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/04.

RESTORATION HARDWARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

RESTORATION HARDWARE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $350.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $276.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $280.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $436.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $350.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 01/13/2025

