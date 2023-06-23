News & Insights

Restor3d To Acquire Conformis For $2.27/shr In Cash

June 23, 2023

(RTTNews) - restor3d Inc., a personalized 3D-printed orthopedic company, agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Conformis Inc. (CFMS) for $2.27 per share in cash.

The purchase price represents an approximate 96 percent premium to the closing price of Conformis stock on June 22, 2023.

Conformis' Board of Directors approved the transaction. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of third quarter 2023 and is subject to approval by Conformis' stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

