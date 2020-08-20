FAST Acquisition, a blank check company formed by &vest and Sandy Beall targeting a restaurant or hospitality business, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Co-CEOs Sandy Beall and Doug Jacob.



The company plans to target businesses in the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America with EBITDA of $40 million to $150 million and an enterprise value of $600 million or more.



FAST Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FST.U. Citi and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Restaurant SPAC FAST Acquisition prices $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

