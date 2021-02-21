US Markets

Restaurant-software provider Toast prepares for IPO -WSJ

Juby Babu Reuters
Toast Inc, a cloud-based restaurant software company, is planning an initial public offering that could value it at around $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Boston-based Toast has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to underwrite a possible listing later this year, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. It could also consider other options including a sale or combination with a blank-check company, the Journal reported.

There are no guarantees Toast will ultimately go public or pursue another of the options, the newspaper added.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In February of last year, Toast raised $400 million in a funding round led by investment firms TPG and Tiger Global Management, among others, taking its valuation to $4.9 billion.

