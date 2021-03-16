Olo, which provides a SaaS platform to restaurants for online ordering and delivery, raised $450 million by offering 18 million shares at $25, well above the upwardly revised range of $20 to $22. The company had originally filed to offer the same number of shares at a range of $16 to $18. At pricing, Olo commands a fully diluted market value of $4.6 billion.



Olo plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol OLO. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Restaurant SaaS platform Olo prices IPO at $25, well above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



