Restaurant operator Alsea posts nearly 40% profit jump

February 26, 2024 — 07:31 pm EST

Written by Sarah Morland for Reuters ->

By Sarah Morland

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant chain operator Alsea ALSEA.MX on Monday posted a 37% jump in its net profit for the last three months of 2023, citing an uptick in sales linked to better consumer trends.

Net profit hit 1.05 billion pesos ($62 million).

Alsea, which operates chain stores including Starbucks SBUX.O, Burger King QSR.TO and Domino's Pizza DPZ.N, also reported quarterly net revenue up 8% from a year earlier to 19.88 billion pesos.

Net profit landed well above median forecasts of analysts polled by LSEG, who had predicted a quarterly net profit of just 587 million pesos, although they had estimated slightly higher revenue at 20.2 billion pesos.

Chief Executive Armando Torrado said in a statement that earnings had benefited from positive consumer trends, new product roll-out and digital innovation.

Sales in Mexico grew 14% while in Europe they grew 2.7% and slid by 0.5% in South America - hit by inflation and currency devaluation in Argentina. Stripping out effects from a stronger Mexican peso, Alsea said sales in Europe would have climbed 9%.

Alsea, which operates chain restaurants, fast food joints and coffee shops in a dozen countries across Europe and Latin America, makes more than half of its sales from Mexico and close to a third across western Europe.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 26% to 3.18 billion pesos, Alsea said, helped by solid sales growth and lower European energy costs, but nevertheless landing below LSEG's 3.95-billion-peso forecast.

Its Mexican earnings, it said, benefited from more sales and lower costs, partially offset by the country's annual minimum wage hike.

Torrado last quarter , saying it would affect around 30% of its workforce, largely Domino's Pizza deliverers and waiters working at the Vips restaurant chain.

($1 = 16.9666 Mexican pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Kylie Madry and Stephen Coates)

