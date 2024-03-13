Restaurant operator Alsea plans to top 5,000 stores this year

Updates with additional detail

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alsea, which operates chains such as Domino's Pizza and Starbucks, plans to surpass the 5,000-store mark by the end of this year, the firm's chief executive officer said on Wednesday, which would mark nearly 9% growthif achieved.

"We operate more than 4,600 stores and our plan is to surpass the 5,000-store milestone by the end of the year," said CEO Armando Torrado, speaking at the firm's investor day.

The chief executive added that Alsea has identified a "white space," or market opportunity, to open 2,460 more stores, with around half in Mexico, 30% in Europe and the rest in South America. But Torrado did not provide a timeline for those additional units.

He noted that most of the planned stores would be Starbucks cafes, followed by Domino's, full-service establishments and Burger King restaurants.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

