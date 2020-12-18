Restaurant Group sees tough first quarter as England sets strict restrictions

Adds details, analyst comment, shares

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Frankie and Benny's owner Restaurant Group RTN.L on Friday warned the first quarter would be extremely challenging after tighter COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in large parts of England to tackle a surge in infections.

The company, which operates more than 350 restaurants and pubs across the UK, said as per the latest guidelines it would only have about 145 sites open for dine-in, lower than the number it had open during the initial tiered restrictions.

New government-imposed restrictions in the UK have put further pressure on restaurant and pub owners, which were already reeling from the impact of a national lockdown earlier this year.

Shares of the FTSE small-cap firm, which have lost over 60% of their market value this year, were down 5.4%.

Restaurant Group also said its cash-burn during the November national lockdown was minimized to about 5.5 million pounds ($7.44 million), 2 million pounds higher than the first lockdown.

"We expect trading conditions to remain tough while social restrictions are in place," analysts at Stifel said.

"But second half promises something like a return to normal assuming COVID vaccines are rolled out as planned."

Large areas of England will be added to the 'very high alert" COVID-19 category this weekend, placing residents under the most stringent set of restrictions.

($1 = 0.7395 pounds)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Aditya Soni)

