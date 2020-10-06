Restaurant Group posts H1 loss, withdraws forecast

Contributors
Shanima A Reuters
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Frankie and Benny's owner Restaurant Group slipped into a first-half loss and withdrew its forecast on Tuesday, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in the UK forcing it to retain a cautious outlook for the short-term.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Frankie and Benny's owner Restaurant Group RTN.L slipped into a first-half loss and withdrew its forecast on Tuesday, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in the UK forcing it to retain a cautious outlook for the short-term.

The company, which operates over 350 restaurants and pubs across the UK, posted an adjusted pretax loss of 47.5 million pounds ($61.68 million), for the six months ended June 28, compared to a profit of 28.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7701 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More