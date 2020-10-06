Restaurant Group posts H1 loss, withdraws forecast

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Frankie and Benny's owner Restaurant Group RTN.L slipped into a first-half loss and withdrew its forecast on Tuesday, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in the UK forcing it to retain a cautious outlook for the short-term.

The company, which operates over 350 restaurants and pubs across the UK, posted an adjusted pretax loss of 47.5 million pounds ($61.68 million), for the six months ended June 28, compared to a profit of 28.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7701 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

