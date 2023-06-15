News & Insights

US Markets
CAVA

Restaurant chain Cava valued at $4.7 bln as shares pop on debut

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 15, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini and Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds IPO details in paragraphs 1-2, market context in paragraphs 3-5, background on Cava in paragraph 6

June 15 (Reuters) - Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava Group CAVA.N notched a valuation of $4.7 billion in its market debut on Thursday as the IPO market picks up this year after a lull in 2022.

Shares of the company opened at $42 apiece on the New York Stock Exchange, above the IPO price of $22. Cava sold about 14.4 million shares in the offering, raising $318 million.

Investors are warming up to IPOs this year after a volatility-fueled 2022 curbed appetite for new listings and fueled a risk-off sentiment.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N consumer health business, Kenvue KVUE.N, completed the largest IPO since Rivian Automotive RIVN.O listed in 2021.

The Renaissance IPO Index .FTIPOUSA, which tracks the performance of major listings, has climbed about 30% this year.

Cava was founded by three friends with Greek roots — Ted Xenohristos, Ike Grigoropoulos and Dimitri Moshovitis — and opened its first restaurant Cava Mezze in Rockville in 2006.

It started selling its signature dips and spreads in local grocery stores within two years of establishing its first outlet.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Citigroup were the joint lead book-running managers for Cava's offering.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAVA
JNJ
KVUE
RIVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.