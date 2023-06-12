Restaurant chain Cava raises IPO valuation target to $2.23 bln

Adds background in paragraph 3 & 4, financials in paragraph 5

June 12 (Reuters) - Cava Group Inc, which operates a chain of Mediterranean fast-casual restaurants in the United States, said on Monday that it is now aiming for a valuation of up to $2.23 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.

The company had earlier hoped to be valued at $2.12 billion, pricing its common stock between $17 and $19 per share in the offering at the top of the proposed range.

The listing comes amid strong sales for quick-service chains in the recent quarter as Americans shift to spending more on services than goods and shrug off higher menu prices.

A successful IPO by Cava could set the tone for other listings amid a challenging time for U.S. public markets since last year as investors grappled with heightened volatility in a rising interest rate environment.

Cava logged a net loss of $59 million in fiscal 2022 compared to $37.4 million in the prior year.

