CAVA

Restaurant chain Cava prices IPO at $22 per share - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 14, 2023 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

June 14 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain Cava Group priced its initial public offering at $22 per share, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company on Monday said it was expecting its common stock to be priced between $19 and $20 per share, aiming for a valuation of up to $2.23 billion. It had earlier hoped to be valued at $2.12 billion.

Known for its Mediterranean fast-casual restaurants, Cava had said it would sell about 14.44 million shares to raise $289 million. At a price of $22 per share, the company would raise about $318 million.

The stock is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CAVA" on Thursday.

