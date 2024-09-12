Restaurant Brands To Repurchase $500 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) announced on Thursday that its Board has approved a share repurchase of $500 million of shares through September 30, 2025.

For the 12-month period to September 15, 2025, the company will repurchase up to 31.981 million shares, representing 10 percent of its public float of 319.814 million shares as of September 6, 2024.

A total of 323.673 million shares were issued and outstanding as of such date.

The share repurchase will be funded through cash on hand and all shares repurchased will be cancelled.

