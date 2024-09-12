News & Insights

Markets
QSR

Restaurant Brands To Repurchase $500 Mln Of Shares

September 12, 2024 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) announced on Thursday that its Board has approved a share repurchase of $500 million of shares through September 30, 2025.

For the 12-month period to September 15, 2025, the company will repurchase up to 31.981 million shares, representing 10 percent of its public float of 319.814 million shares as of September 6, 2024.

A total of 323.673 million shares were issued and outstanding as of such date.

The share repurchase will be funded through cash on hand and all shares repurchased will be cancelled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QSR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.