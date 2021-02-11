Restaurant Brands quarterly revenue tops Wall Street estimates

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as the Burger King parent continues to ride high on the strength of the popular chicken sandwich from its Popeyes chain.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at $1.36 billion, compared with $1.48 billion in the year-ago period, but was above the average estimate of $1.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

