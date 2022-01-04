Restaurant Brands (QSR) to Boost Popeyes' South Korea Presence

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s QSR Popeyes recently announced a Master Franchise and Development Agreement with Silla Group subsidiary to boost its portfolio in the South Korea region. The company will open its first restaurant in 2022.



With this collaboration, Restaurant Brands intends to bring in hundreds of new Popeyes’ restaurants in South Korea to develop businesses and expand the brand in the region. Also, it emphasized on delivering a seamless guest experience through digital innovation like digital ordering screens, mobile ordering and delivery.

David Shear, president of RBI International, the parent company of Popeyes, stated, "Our entry illustrates our commitment to serving more guests around the world and the execution of our growth plans for the Asia Pacific region."

Focus on Expansion

Per Restaurant Brands, expanding presence in existing markets and entering new markets will provide huge growth opportunities.



Earlier, the company’s Popeyes brand carried out successful international expansions in Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, Sri Lanka and the Philippines. The brand has significantly expanded its global reach by entering several new markets. In 2021, the brand announced expansion agreements in the U.K., Romania, France, India, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.



Going forward, QSR intends to evaluate opportunities to ramp up international development by establishing master franchisees with exclusive development rights and joint ventures with new and existing franchisees. Also, it plans to focus on its pipeline to deliver solid net restaurant growth in 2022.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, shares of Restaurant Brands have increased 1.2% compared with the industry's 15.1% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Restaurant Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector include Genesco Inc. GCO, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO and Tapestry, Inc. TPR.

Genesco sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2,739.6%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 125.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 34.9% and 669.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. ARCO has a long-term earnings growth of 42.9%. Shares of the company have increased 25.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 10.4% and 255.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Tapestry sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 24.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 14.8% and 17.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.