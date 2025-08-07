Restaurant Brands (QSR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Restaurant Brands (QSR) reported revenue of $2.41 billion, up 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was -3.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable Sales - BK - Global : 1.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.6%.

: 1.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.6%. Comparable Sales - PLK - Global : -1.4% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: -1.4% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable Sales - TH - Global : 3.4% versus 1.8% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 3.4% versus 1.8% estimated by eight analysts on average. Comparable Sales - INTL - Global : 4.2% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 4.2% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues : $760 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $752.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

: $760 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $752.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services : $318 million versus $310.54 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: $318 million versus $310.54 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Revenues- FHS (Firehouse Subs) : $59 million compared to the $56.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

: $59 million compared to the $56.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. System-wide sales- TH : $2 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.

: $2 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. System-wide sales- BK : $2.95 billion compared to the $2.93 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $2.95 billion compared to the $2.93 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. System-wide sales- PLK : $1.58 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

: $1.58 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. System-wide sales- FHS : $336 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $336.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $336 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $336.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Revenues- INTL (International): $250 million compared to the $247.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

