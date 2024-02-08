Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Restaurant Brands (QSR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Restaurant Brands metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Advertising revenues and other services' will reach $304.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales' reaching $775.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Franchise and property revenues' to come in at $729.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- FHS' should come in at $44.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable Sales - BK - Global' will likely reach 6.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Sales - TH - Global' to reach 3.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable sales growth-PLK' stands at 4.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Restaurant Count - BK - Global' of 19,367. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,789 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Restaurant Count - TH - Global' will reach 5,883. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,600.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable sales growth- FHS' at 2.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Restaurant Count - PLK - Global' will reach 4,540. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,091.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total restaurant sites' should arrive at 31,071. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30,722.



Shares of Restaurant Brands have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), QSR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

