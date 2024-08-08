Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Restaurant Brands (QSR) reported revenue of $2.08 billion, up 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +1.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Restaurant Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

System Restaurant Count at Period End/ Total restaurant sites : 31,324 compared to the 31,367 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 31,324 compared to the 31,367 average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable Sales - TH - Global : 4.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.

: 4.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3.9%. System Restaurant Count at Period End - PLK - Global : 3,437 versus 3,449 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3,437 versus 3,449 estimated by seven analysts on average. Comparable Sales - BK - Global : -0.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.

: -0.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.2%. Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services : $304 million compared to the $306.40 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $304 million compared to the $306.40 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues : $747 million versus $763.67 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $747 million versus $763.67 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Revenues- TH (Tim Hortons brand) : $1.03 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. System-wide sales- TH : $1.94 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

: $1.94 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Revenues- FHS : $53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $51.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

: $53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $51.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%. Revenues- PLK (Popeyes brand) : $194 million versus $189.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $194 million versus $189.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Revenues- BK (Burger King brand) : $364 million versus $465.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.2% change.

: $364 million versus $465.80 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.2% change. System-wide sales- PLK : $1.56 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.3% change.

Shares of Restaurant Brands have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

