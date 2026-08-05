Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands (QSR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.5 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Restaurant Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- TH (Tim Hortons)' stands at $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services' will reach $330.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- PLK (Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen)' to come in at $201.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- FHS (Firehouse Subs)' will likely reach $63.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Sales - INTL - Global' to reach 4.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - INTL - Global' should come in at 16,560 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15,767 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - FHS - Global' will reach 1,483 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,371 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - Consolidated - Global' at 33,187 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32,229 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable Sales - TH - Global' reaching 1.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - TH - Global' of 4,575 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,521 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - BK - Global' will reach 6,997 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,046 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - PLK - Global' should arrive at 3,571 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,524 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Restaurant Brands have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), QSR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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