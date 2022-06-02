Restaurant Brands (QSR) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Restaurant Brands (QSR). Shares have lost about 4.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Restaurant Brands due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Restaurant Brands Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Restaurant Brands reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly results benefited from a rise in comparable sales and unit growth (across Tim Hortons and Burger King) and a strong contribution from digital sales.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During first-quarter 2022, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents by 4.9%. The bottom line increased 16.4% year over year from an adjusted EPS of 55 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



Quarterly net revenues of $1,451 million surpassed the consensus mark of $1,422 million. The top line increased 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily driven by a rise in system-wide sales at Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes. However, this was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

Segmental Revenues

Restaurant Brands operates through four segments — Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs.



During first-quarter 2022, revenues in Tim Hortons totaled $829 million, up 16.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. System-wide sales increased 12.9% year over year against a fall of 4.9% reported in the prior-year quarter. Comps in the segment rose 8.4% year over year versus a 2.3% decline reported in the year-ago quarter. In the quarter under review, net restaurant growth was recorded at 6.7% compared with 1.3% in the prior-year quarter.



Burger King’s revenues totaled $443 million in first-quarter 2022, indicating growth of 8.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. System-wide sales growth in the segment increased 16.5% year over year compared with 1.8% reported in the prior-year quarter. Comps rose 10.3% year over year compared with 0.7% reported in the prior-year quarter. In the first quarter, net restaurant growth was 3.1% against a 0.8% decline reported in the prior-year quarter.



Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen generated revenues of $148 million in first-quarter 2022, up 3.5% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. System-wide sales growth came in at 4.1% year over year compared with 7% recorded in the prior-year quarter. Net restaurant growth came in at 7.9% compared with 4.8% reported in the prior-year quarter. Comps in the segment dropped 3% against 1.5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.



During the quarter, Firehouse Subs generated revenues of $31 million. System-wide sales growth came in at 7.4% year over year compared with 27% recorded in the prior-year quarter. Net restaurant growth came in at 1.8% compared with 1.7% reported in the prior-year quarter. Comps in the segment came in at 4.2% compared with 24.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Performance

In the quarter under review, the company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $530 million compared with $480 million reported in the prior-year quarter. On an organic and reported basis, the upside was driven by an increase in Tim Hortons and Burger King adjusted EBITDA.



Segment-wise, Tim Horton’s adjusted EBITDA increased 11.6% year over year to $231 million. Burger King’s adjusted EBITDA rose 5.5% year over year to $229 million. Popeye’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $56 million, in line with the year-ago quarter’s levels. During the quarter, adjusted EBITDA from the Firehouse Subs came in at $14 million.

Cash and Capital

Restaurant Brands ended the first quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $895 million compared with $1,563 million reported in the prior-year period. As of Mar 31, 2022, long-term debt (net of current portion) stood at $12.9 billion compared with $12.4 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.



The company’s board of directors announced a dividend payout of 54 cents per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership for second-quarter 2022. The dividend is payable on Jul 6, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Jun 22, 2022.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Restaurant Brands has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions has been net zero. Notably, Restaurant Brands has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.