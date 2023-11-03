News & Insights

Markets

Restaurant Brands Q3 Profit Down, Yet Tops Estimates, Revenues Miss

November 03, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR, QSR.TO, QSP.TO) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income declined to $364 million from $530 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.79, compared to $1.17 last year.

Adjusted net income was $413 million or $0.90 per share, compared to last year's $436 million or $0.96.

Total revenues, however, grew to $1.84 billion from last year's $1.73 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues of $1.88 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated comparable sales increased 7 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.