Restaurant Brands price target lowered to $84 from $89 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Restaurant Brands (QSR) to $84 from $89 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 was disappointing, with comps below the Street across all segments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With that said, the October comp accelerated, the firm points out.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on QSR:
- Restaurant Brands International Reports Steady Growth for Q3 2024
- QSR Earnings: Restaurant Brands’ Q3 Results Fall Short of Estimates
- Morning Movers: GlobalFoundries and Apollo Global gain following Q3 results
- Restaurant Brands International Q3 2024 Financial Growth
- Restaurant Brands sees FY24 adjusted interest expense $565M-$575M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.