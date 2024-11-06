Restaurant Brands price target lowered to $84 from $89 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Restaurant Brands (QSR) to $84 from $89 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 was disappointing, with comps below the Street across all segments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With that said, the October comp accelerated, the firm points out.

