Restaurant Brands price target lowered to $72 from $77 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Restaurant Brands (QSR) to $72 from $77 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company’s Q3 results fell short, with comps slowing across concepts and 2024 unit growth again notching lower.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on QSR:
- Restaurant Brands price target lowered to $84 from $89 at Barclays
- Restaurant Brands International Reports Steady Growth for Q3 2024
- QSR Earnings: Restaurant Brands’ Q3 Results Fall Short of Estimates
- Morning Movers: GlobalFoundries and Apollo Global gain following Q3 results
- Restaurant Brands International Q3 2024 Financial Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.