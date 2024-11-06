Restaurant Brands price target lowered to $72 from $77 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Restaurant Brands (QSR) to $72 from $77 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company’s Q3 results fell short, with comps slowing across concepts and 2024 unit growth again notching lower.

