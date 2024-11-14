Restaurant Brands price target lowered to $72 from $77 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull lowered the firm’s price target on Restaurant Brands (QSR) to $72 from $77 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm lowered its FY25 EPS to $3.82 from $3.85, primarily due to a lower comp projection for the International segment, and we lowered long-term estimates due to assuming fewer unit openings, the analyst tells investors.

