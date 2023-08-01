Restaurant Brands New Zealand (RTBRF) Price Target Decreased by 17.83% to 4.68

The average one-year price target for Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTC:RTBRF) has been revised to 4.68 / share. This is an decrease of 17.83% from the prior estimate of 5.69 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.76 to a high of 6.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.92% from the latest reported closing price of 3.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restaurant Brands New Zealand. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTBRF is 0.12%, an increase of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 1,127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 395K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTBRF by 25.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 181K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 15.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTBRF by 37.87% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 145K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 112K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ROSOX - RONDURE OVERSEAS FUND Investor Class holds 97K shares. No change in the last quarter.

