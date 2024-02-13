Restaurant Brands Int'l Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR, QSR.TO, QSP.TO) reported that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth-quarter rose to $508 million or $1.60 per share from $229 million or $0.74 per share in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.75 compared to $0.72 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter grew to $1.82 billion from $1.69 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

Comparable sales were up nearly 6% in the fourth quarter, led by over 8% growth at Tim Hortons Canada and over 6% at Burger King US.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.