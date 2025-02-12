RESTAURANT BRANDS INTL Earnings Results: $QSR Reports Quarterly Earnings

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTL ($QSR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.81 per share, beating estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,296,000,000, beating estimates of $2,295,913,234 by $86,766.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTL Insider Trading Activity

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTL insiders have traded $QSR stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL GRANAT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 101,634 shares for an estimated $7,022,521 .

. AXEL MR SCHWAN (Pres., Tim Hortons Americas) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,068 shares for an estimated $3,132,535 .

. J PATRICK DOYLE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,052 shares for an estimated $2,909,181 .

. THOMAS BENJAMIN CURTIS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,445 shares for an estimated $1,381,086 .

. JOSHUA KOBZA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,181 shares for an estimated $1,187,761 .

. SAMI A. SIDDIQUI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,905 shares for an estimated $515,830 .

. JEFFREY HOUSMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,846 shares for an estimated $510,768 .

. DUNCAN FULTON (Chief Corporate Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,978 shares for an estimated $481,726 .

. JACQUELINE FRIESNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,244 shares for an estimated $405,835 .

. THIAGO T SANTELMO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,795 shares for an estimated $312,455 .

. JEFFREY W KLEIN (President, Popeyes-US & Canada) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,622 shares for an estimated $171,513.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of RESTAURANT BRANDS INTL stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

