Restaurant Brands International vs. McDonald's: Comparing Revenue Trends for These Fast-Food Giants

Key Points

McDonald's consistently generates a much higher volume of quarterly revenue than Restaurant Brands International across all observed reporting periods.

Both companies experience a consistent quarter-over-quarter seasonal pattern over the last eight periods, where total revenue generally peaks during the third calendar quarter before declining into the first quarter.

Investors should watch whether the substantial revenue gap between the two companies narrows, widens, or remains relatively steady in upcoming quarters as seasonal patterns continue.

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Restaurant Brands International: Navigating Seasonal Revenue Swings

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) operates and globally franchises a diverse portfolio of quick-service chains, including Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.

It reached a court-ordered mediation impasse regarding litigation from its Carrols Restaurant Group acquisition in March of 2026, and it posted 15% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

McDonald's: Maintaining Global Revenue Scale

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) operates and licenses a vast worldwide network of fast-food restaurants that serve a broad menu of hamburgers, chicken items, and breakfast selections.

It recorded a pre-tax restructuring charge related to internal organizational changes, and it reported 30% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue shows investors the total amount of money a business brings in before deducting any expenses. This metric helps investors measure a business's overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Restaurant Brands International and McDonald's

Quarter (Period End) Restaurant Brands International Revenue McDonald's Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $2.1 billion $6.5 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $2.3 billion $6.9 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $2.3 billion $6.4 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $2.1 billion $6.0 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $2.4 billion $6.8 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $2.4 billion $7.1 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $2.5 billion $7.0 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $2.3 billion $6.5 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of June 23, 2026.

Foolish Take

The revenue trends between McDonald's and Restaurant Brands International (RBI) reveal both are experiencing year-over-year growth. As an iconic brand, McDonald's enjoys far larger sales, yet its stock slid in June to a 52-week low of $264.53 as investors became concerned persistent inflation and rising labor costs will eventually force menu price increases that drive away customers.

Wall Street’s sentiment towards RBI is rosier for a few reasons. The company’s Burger King brand enjoyed strong year-over-year comparable store sales growth of 6% in the first quarter of 2026. This means existing stores are producing greater revenue through repeat customer visits and price increases. McDonald's saw a 4% comparable store sales increase in Q1.

In addition, RBI’s international division is expanding rapidly with outstanding 11% year-over-year sales growth in Q1. While RBI has a long way to go before it gets close to the level of revenue produced by McDonald's, its successes with Burger King and international expansion drove shares to a 52-week high of $81.96 in May.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.