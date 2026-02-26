Markets
QSR

Restaurant Brands International Reaffirms Over 8% Adjusted Operating Income Growth Through 2028

February 26, 2026 — 08:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), Thursday announced that it is reaffirming over 8 percent adjusted operating income growth to deliver against its growth algorithm within the 2028 outlook period.

The company also announced plans to return over $1.6 billion of capital to shareholders in 2026 through both dividends and the resumption of share repurchases.

The company outlined three building blocks to achieve more than 5 percent Net Restaurant Growth by 2028, representing approximately 1,800 net new restaurants per year by 2028.

In 2026, the brand will also launch a major campaign reinforcing its commitment to listening to and acting on guest feedback.

In the pre-market hours, QSR is trading at $67.85, up 0.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QSR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.