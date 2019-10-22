Markets
Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.92, changing hands as low as $67.37 per share. Restaurant Brands International Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Restaurant Brands International Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, QSR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.20 per share, with $79.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.51.

