Restaurant Brands International Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8.30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) will host a conference call at 8.30 AM ET on February 12, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.rbi.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1 (833) 470-1428 (US) or 1 (833) 950-0062 or 1 (929) 526-1599 (International), Conference ID 365228.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.