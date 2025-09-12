Markets
Restaurant Brands International Plans To Buy Upto $1,000 Mln Of Common Shares

September 12, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), Friday announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the company's notice, intending to renew its normal course issuer bid for its common shares.

The company plans to purchase upto $1,000 million of its common shares through September 30, 2027.

The recent authorization replaces the company's prior two-year authorization to repurchase upto the same $1,000 million of its common shares until September 30, 2025.

In the pre-market hours, QSR is trading at $62.90, down 0.91 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

