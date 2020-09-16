Dividends
QSR

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that QSR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.21, the dividend yield is 3.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QSR was $58.21, representing a -21.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.61 and a 132.1% increase over the 52 week low of $25.08.

QSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). QSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports QSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.12%, compared to an industry average of -19.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QSR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QSR

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular