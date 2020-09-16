Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that QSR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.21, the dividend yield is 3.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QSR was $58.21, representing a -21.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.61 and a 132.1% increase over the 52 week low of $25.08.

QSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). QSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports QSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.12%, compared to an industry average of -19.5%.

