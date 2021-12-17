Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased QSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that QSR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.73, the dividend yield is 3.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QSR was $57.73, representing a -18.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.12 and a 6.55% increase over the 52 week low of $54.18.

QSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports QSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.22%, compared to an industry average of 32%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the qsr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.