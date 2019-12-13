Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QSR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that QSR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.43, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QSR was $66.43, representing a -16.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.46 and a 32.33% increase over the 52 week low of $50.20.

QSR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). QSR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports QSR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.36%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QSR Dividend History page.

