Restaurant Brands International Inc. Just Recorded A 22% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a good week for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 3.6% to US$68.61. Revenues were US$1.3b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.58, an impressive 22% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:QSR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Restaurant Brands International from 24 analysts is for revenues of US$5.62b in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 55% to US$2.66. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.59b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.59 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Restaurant Brands International's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$70.50, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Restaurant Brands International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$82.00 and the most bearish at US$57.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Restaurant Brands International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 17% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Restaurant Brands International is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Restaurant Brands International following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$70.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Restaurant Brands International going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Restaurant Brands International (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

