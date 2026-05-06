Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $338 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $2.26 billion from $2.10 billion last year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $338 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $2.26 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year.

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