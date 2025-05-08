Restaurant Brands International Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $159 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $230 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $343 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to $2.109 billion from $1.739 billion last year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $159 Mln. vs. $230 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $2.109 Bln vs. $1.739 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.