Markets
QSR

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

May 08, 2025 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $159 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $230 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $343 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to $2.109 billion from $1.739 billion last year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $159 Mln. vs. $230 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $2.109 Bln vs. $1.739 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QSR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.