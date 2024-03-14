News & Insights

Restaurant Brands International Appoints Sami Siddiqui As CFO

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), a fast food restaurant chain, Thursday announced the appointment of Sami Siddiqui as chief financial officer to succeed outgoing Matt Dunnigan.

Siddiqui has been serving as president of Popeyes US and Canada and Jeff Klein will replace him.

Effective immediately, the two leadership changes aim to support the company's long-term growth outlook to reach a minimum of 40,000 restaurants with $60 billion in system-wide sales and $3.2 billion in adjusted operating income by 2028.

