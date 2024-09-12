Restaurant Brands International Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid

(RTTNews) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) announced on Thursday that it has filed, and the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted, notice of the company's intention to renew its normal course issuer bid, or NCIB, for its common shares.

The NCIB is being conducted in furtherance of RBI's board-approved share repurchase authorization that allows the Toronto-based fast food restaurant company to purchase up to $500 million of its common shares through September 30, 2025.

Pursuant to the NCIB, RBI may, during the 12-month period beginning September 16, 2024 and ending on September 15, 2025, purchase up to 31,981,466 common shares, representing 10 percent of its public float of 319,814,666 common shares as of September 6, 2024.

"While share repurchases remain part of our capital allocation philosophy, we are currently prioritizing our 2024 net leverage target," the company said.

