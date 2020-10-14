Restaurant Brands expects Burger King Q3 sales to drop

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO, QSR.N said on Wednesday it expects quarterly comparable sales for Burger King and Tim Hortons to slide globally, even though demand for its chicken sandwiches is expected to boost growth for Popeyes.

The company reported preliminary third-quarter comparable sales drop of 7% for Burger King and 12.5% for Tim Hortons, while Popeyes is expected to rise 17.4%.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

