US Markets
QSR

Restaurant Brands expects Burger King Q3 sales to drop

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Wednesday it expects quarterly comparable sales for Burger King and Tim Hortons to slide globally, even though demand for its chicken sandwiches is expected to boost growth for Popeyes.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO, QSR.N said on Wednesday it expects quarterly comparable sales for Burger King and Tim Hortons to slide globally, even though demand for its chicken sandwiches is expected to boost growth for Popeyes.

The company reported preliminary third-quarter comparable sales drop of 7% for Burger King and 12.5% for Tim Hortons, while Popeyes is expected to rise 17.4%.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QSR

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular