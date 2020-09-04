Restaurant Brands' Burger King Launches Restaurant Designs

In a bid to meet customer expectations, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s QSR Burger King has launched new restaurant designs to offer convenience and flexibility in terms of food ordering and delivery.



Crafted by Restaurant Brands’ in-house design group, the new designs offer multiple ordering and delivery modes, enabling a 100% touchless experience. It also focuses on a footprint of not more than 60% compared with traditional Burger King restaurants.



Notably, the new features include dedicated parking spots for curbside delivery, coded food lockers for mobile orders pickup and shaded patios to allow dining on premise.



In case of drive-ins, orders can be placed through the Burger King app by scanning a QR code at the respective parking spot. Meanwhile for drive-thru, multi-lane ordering and pick-up have been initiated, where orders are delivered through a conveyor belt system to the respective pick up spot. It also comprises digital menu boards and merchandising.



Meanwhile, Global Head of Design at Restaurant Brands International, Rapha Abreu stated, “The designs we’ve created completely integrate restaurant functionality and technology. The restaurant of the tomorrow merges the best functional technology with unique modern design to elevate our Burger King guest experience.”

Price Performance

Coming to price performance, shares of Restaurant Brands have declined 11.2% so far this year compared with the industry's 5% growth. Notably, the company has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Also, dismal performance by the Tim Hortons and Burger King segments added to the downside.





However, solid expansion efforts, various sales-building strategies and focus on franchise business model are likely to benefit the company. Also, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

Restaurant Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the same space include Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA, Jack in the Box Inc. JACK and El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO.



Papa John's has a three-five year earnings per share growth rate of 8%.



Jack in the Box’s 2021 earnings are expected to increase 17.5%.



El Pollo Loco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 94.1%, on average.

