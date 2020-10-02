Tastemaker Acquisition, a blank check company focusing on the restaurant, hospitality, and related tech and services sectors, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Tastemaker Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by Co-CEOs David Pace and Andrew Pforzheimer. Pace is the former CEO of Jamba (Nasdaq: JMBA) and the current Chairman of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Nasdaq: RRGB). Pforzheimer co-founded the Barcelona and Bartaco brands, and served as their CEO for 22 years. The two CEOs are joined by CFO Christopher Bradley, who is currently a Managing Director at Mistral Equity Partners. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience and target the restaurant and hospitality industries.



Tastemaker Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TMKRU. The company filed confidentially on September 1, 2020. Stifel is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Restaurant and hospitality SPAC Tastemaker Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

