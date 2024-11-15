Restart SIIQ S.p.A Plans Capital Increase and Board Changes

Restart SIIQ S.p.A (IT:AEDES) has released an update.

Restart SIIQ S.p.A is convening an Extraordinary and Ordinary Meeting to discuss a potential increase in share capital and amendments to its company statute. The meeting, set for December 18, 2024, will also address changes to the Board of Directors, including the appointment of a new director and related compensation. Shareholders are urged to ensure their voting rights are confirmed by the record date to participate in the decision-making process.

